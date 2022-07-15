Agent Teaser: Akhil Akkineni Stuns With His Rebellious Appeal But Holds The Right Skill

Till now we have witnessed the Akkineni clan's young actor Akhil in love tales and medium-range action movies. But this time he picked a complete action thriller and transformed his body with six-pack to best fit the role of an 'Agent'… As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the teaser of this movie and showcased the best version of this young actor with all the rebellious appeal.

Akhil Akkineni also shared the teaser of his 'Agent' movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Presenting to you the #AgentTeaser #Agent https://youtu.be/DsdT3D_zKF0 #AgentLoading ఏజెంట్・एजेंट・ஏஜென்ட்・ഏജന്റ്・ಏಜೆಂಟ್ @mammukka @DirSurender @sakshivaidya99 @hiphoptamizha @AnilSunkara1 @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl".

Going with the teaser, it's just amazing and Akhil is seen in terrific appeal holding the best side of him. He will be introduced by Mammootty who is essaying the role of officer Mahadev in the movie. He describes him as being a ruthless agent who leaves no evidence or forensic proof. He fights for the country and kills the enemies with the style holding the rifle!

Agent movie is directed by Surender Reddy and is produced by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender Cinema banners. Earlier the makers also introduced South Indian ace actor Mammootty from this movie and in the first look poster, he is seen as a saviour and looked terrific holding a rifle. He is introduced as 'The Devil Ruthless Saviour'.

Writer Vakkantham Vamsi penned a powerful script for Agent movie and thus it is going to be an intense action drama. Akhil will essay the role of a spy while Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to the play female lead role. This movie will be released on 12th August, 2022 in the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day…



