‘Aghathiya’ first look creates curiosity

Wales Films International, known for producing blockbusters, has teamed up with WAM Indias, headed by Anish Dev, to deliver an ambitious pan-India project titled Aghathiya. Produced by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, the film stars Jeeva and action king Arjun in the lead roles, with pivotal roles played by Rashi Khanna, European actress Matilda, and American actor Edward Sonnenblick.

The first look poster of Aghathiya was recently unveiled, featuring the lead actors in intense expressions. The poster has gone viral, signaling that this fantasy thriller promises an extraordinary cinematic experience.

Directed by acclaimed lyricist Pa. Vijay, Aghathiya is set to entertain with its fantasy-driven plot, bolstered by 90 minutes of impressive CGI. Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Motta Rajendran, and Redin Kingsley add comic relief with significant roles in the film. Cinematography is handled by Deepak Kumar Pathi, while San Lokesh takes charge of editing. Music composition is helmed by the talented Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Set for a pan-India release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, Aghathiya explores the emotional bond between Jeeva and Arjun, intertwined with fantastical elements featuring Rashi Khanna and Matilda. Director Pa. Vijay described the film as a "dream project" that blends fantasy and human emotions, offering audiences a magical journey into an unknown world.

With a gripping storyline and high-end visual effects, Aghathiya is expected to provide a unique and thrilling cinematic experience.