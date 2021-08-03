Aha takes a step into Youtube!

Only Telugu OTT platform Aha Video has come up with a new announcement. The streaming platform has launched Aha Minis and it is their streaming model on the Youtube arena. Aha announced a new project You Avakai Me Ice Cream.

Directed by Bhargav Dasari, this series features Udbhav Raghunandan and Sheetal Gauthaman in the lead roles. Infinitum Network Solutions is bankrolling the project.

Announcing the news, Aha tweeted, "A MINI move to entertain the audience on YouTube. Super excited to present what's cooking in the #ahaMinis kitchen, #YouAvakaiMeIceCream. Premieres August 6 on @ahavideoIN's YouTube channel. @Itsudbhav @itsme_sheetal @Psrividya35 @itzbhargav #InfinitumMediaNetwork."

It is a web series and the series will be streaming from August 6th. More details of the same will be out soon.

Aha is focusing on bringing a lot of interesting Telugu content for the viewers