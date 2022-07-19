Ahead Of The Trailer Release Liger Team Dropped Another Stunning Poster Of Vijay Devarakonda

Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda is all set to turn into a boxer for his upcoming movie Liger. Being Puri Jagannadh's directorial, there are many expectations on it. As the trailer is all set to launch in a couple of days, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in creating noise on social media. Off late, they dropped another stunning poster and made the day for all the fans of Rowdy actor.

Vijay also shared the new poster from the Liger movie on his Twitter page… Take a look!

In the poster, Vijay looked amazing and is seen standing in a circle of fire with a stick in his hand and he is seen looking down.

Yesterday, the makers also unveiled their trailer launch details and it will be held in two cities Hyderabad and Mumbai on the same day i.e on 21st July, 2022. Morning the trailer will be unveiled at Sudarshan theatre and in the night it will be launched at Cinepolis Andheri, Mumbai @ 7:30 PM.

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Vishu Reddy, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin in the prominent roles. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Liger movie is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages!

Vijay Devarakonda flew also underwent intense training in Thailand to best fit the bill for the MME boxer role in this sports drama! Liger will be out in the next year i.e on 25th August, 2022!

The director and actor Puri and Vijay also announced their next movie Jana Gana Mana recently… Vijay will essay the role of a soldier in this army-plot movie and this is Puri Jagannad's dream project. Thus it is being made on a high-budget!