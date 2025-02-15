Ajay Bhupathi unveils ‘Naa Love Story’ first look

Romance is in the air, and adding to the Valentine's Day celebrations, the makers of Naa Love Story have unveiled the film’s first-look poster. The movie, directed by Vinay Gonu, is being jointly produced by Dummaraju Amaravati and Sreekanth Reddy under the banners of Mahira Creations and Supriya Arts.

The first look was launched by acclaimed filmmaker Ajay Bhupathi, known for hits like RX 100 and Mangalavaaram. Speaking at the event, he shared his excitement, saying, “Vinay Gonu and I worked as assistants under RGV, and I’m delighted to launch this poster. Naa Love Story is a unique and emotional love story set between two hostels, packed with elements that today’s youth will connect with. I hope the film achieves great success.”

Director Vinay Gonu expressed his gratitude to Ajay Bhupathi for supporting the project. Meanwhile, music director Charan Arjun promised a memorable soundtrack, stating, “I’ve always wanted to compose music for a love story like Ee Maaya Chesave. Vinay sir has given me such a script, and I am confident that the songs will be loved by everyone.”

Lead actor Mohit also shared his excitement about being part of the project, thanking the team for the opportunity. With one schedule already completed, the makers aim to wrap up shooting by the end of March, bringing this heartfelt love story to audiences soon.