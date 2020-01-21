Ajay Devgn Joins 'RRR' Team

Tollywood ace director fondly called as Jakkanna is making his next project 'RRR' more interesting adding Bollywood cast to the movie. After Alia Bhatt, it's the turn of Bollywood 'Tanhaji' Ajay Devgn to join the hands with this great director.

The shooting of this movie is going at a brisk pace and already it completed two important schedules with both main lead characters Ram Charan Tej and Junior NTR.

Now, Ajay Devgn joined the sets of RRR movie and has kick-started his shooting from today. The makers of the movie have shared this news through their Twitter handle… Have a look!

All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today... Welcome Sir!#AjayDevgn #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/9jVnlpdTmY — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 21, 2020

Both Ajay and Rajamouli are seen shaking their hands with a winsome smile… It is great to see both celebrities in one frame.



Here is another poster, where the makers DVV Entertainment have shared their happiness witnessing Ajay in the sets… Have a look!

In this image, Ajay and Rajamouli are seen posing to cams standing beside each other.



RRR is a periodical movie which has Alluri Seetaramaraju and Komaram Bheem under one frame. Alia Bhatt and Olivia are the lead ladies. Alluri is the great freedom fighter who fought for Indian independence while Komaram Bheem is another hero from Telangana who fought against the harassments of Nizam.

We need to see how Rajamouli will bring these two epic characters on to the screen where they have no connection at all. RRR movie is being produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments banner.

This movie will hit the big screens on 30th July 2020.