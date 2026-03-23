CM Revanth promises greater representation for Arya Vysyas

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has assured that the Arya Vysya community will be given its rightful and dignified place in Telangana. Speaking at the Sri Vasavi Mahashakti Mahotsavam held at LB Stadium on Sunday, he stated that the community’s perspectives would play a crucial role in shaping government policies, promising that their social standing remains protected. The event, held under the aegis of the Telangana Arya Vysya Corporation, provided a platform for the Chief Minister to emphasise the importance of the community within the state’s socio-economic and political landscape. Highlighting their local influence, he remarked that even a single Arya Vysya family in a village often holds a position of significant respect.

He described the community as a pivotal force in the reconstruction and economic development of Telangana, identifying them as active partners in the state's growth journey. Regarding political representation, he noted that the government has already allocated one mayoral post and six municipal chairperson positions to the community. The Chief Minister also reflected on India’s freedom struggle, contrasting violent historical power shifts with the non-violent movement led by Mahatma Gandhi. He praised Gandhi’s philosophy of non-cooperation and the Salt Satyagraha, which eventually led to independence.