Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Comes On Board To Play Lead Actress In AK Entertainments- MaayaOne

Hero Sundeep Kishan who is awaiting the release of the Highly anticipated Ooru Peru Bhairavakona with Creative Director Vi Anand will be teaming up with AK Entertainments yet again for production No. 26 of the banner.

CV Kumar helms the project and this is his second film with Sundeep Kishan, after the sensational hit ProjectZ/Maayavan. Curiously, this Sci-Fi Action Thriller set in the ProjectZ/Maayavan world is a sequel to the same and it is titled MaayaOne

Adventures International Pvt Ltd presents this high-budget movie produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara. Kishore Garikipati (GK) is the executive producer.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who made her acting debut with Dharma Productions' first OTT film Guilty and later went on to be a part of the critically acclaimed anthology series Ray and the streaming series Monica O My Darling comes on board to play the leading lady opposite Sundeep Kishan. MaayaOne marks the feature film debut of Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who already proved her acting prowess with all the aforementioned OTT content.

To be mounted on a high budget with top-class production and technical standards, this is the story of a common man’s clash with a supervillain.

MaayaOne has some noted technicians taking care of different crafts. While Karthik K Thillai cranks the camera, sensational composer Santhosh Narayanan who gave a chartbuster album for Nani's Dasara and is working on Prabhas' Pan World film Kalki 2898 AD will score the music for this film.