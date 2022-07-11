‘Akdi Pakdi’ Video Song From Vijay And Ananya’s Liger Movie Is Out

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda turned into a boxer for Puri Jagannadh's Liger movie. As the film is all set to release in August, the makers kicked off their digital promotions and treated the netizens and music buffs with the "Akdi Pakdi…" video song. Generally, we witness the video songs getting released after the release of the movie, but the Liger team followed the funda of B-Town and dropped the video song ahead of the release itself and made the fans tap their feet with the peppy music.

Vijay and Ananya along with the Liger team shared the "Akdi Pakdi…" video song on their Twitter and Instagram pages… Take a look!

The HYYYYYPEE 🔥🔥🔥 You guys are nuttsss 😘🥰 The Blockbuster Mass Track of the year #AkdiPakdi is now yours 💥 Join the hype - do the #LigerMassStep 🤙🏾 - https://t.co/v6PggR0QHV#LIGER#LigerOnAug25th pic.twitter.com/IbJDQoKen9 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 11, 2022

Going with the peppy video song, it is all energetic and colourful… Ananya and Liger are seen riding on a bike and shared a romantic sequence… Then the lead actors are seen dancing their best and made us shake our legs. They sported in western appeals and looked fabulous raising the expectations on the movie! Anurag Kulkarni & Ramya Behara crooned the song while Bhaskarbhatla Ravikumar, Mohsin Shaikh & Azeem Dayani's lyrics took the song to the next level. Even Lijo George-Dj Chetas BGM also made the song instantly hit the playlists and dance floors!

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Vishu Reddy, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin in the prominent roles. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Liger movie is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages!

Vijay Devarakonda flew also underwent intense training in Thailand to best fit the bill for the MME boxer role in this sports drama! Liger will be out in the next year i.e on 25th August, 2022!

The director and actor Puri and Vijay also announced their next movie Jana Gana Mana recently… Vijay will essay the role of a soldier in this army-plot movie and this is Puri Jagannad's dream project. Thus it is being made on a high-budget!