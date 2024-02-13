‘Akhanda 2’ update: Team to commence filming soon

The much-anticipated sequel to "Akhanda" starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, directed by Boyapati Srinu, is gearing up to go on floors in June 2024. The project is almost finalized and will be produced by Allu Aravind under his Geetha Arts banner.



Currently in the scripting phase, the creative sessions are in progress in Hyderabad as the team works on shaping the narrative for the sequel. Fans of the Balakrishna-Boyapati Srinu combination are eagerly anticipating the commencement of filming.

In line with the expectations set by the first part, Balakrishna is set to portray two distinct roles in the sequel. His portrayal as Aghora in the initial installment added a unique dimension to the character, and audiences are eager to see the creative direction that Boyapati Srinu will take in the sequel.

Produced by Geetha Arts, the "Akhanda" sequel is poised to bring back the successful collaboration between Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu, promising an engaging cinematic experience. As more details emerge during the production phase, the anticipation among fans is expected to soar.