'Akhanda' aims for Diwali release

Senior Hero Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to release his much-awaited upcoming film, 'Akhanda' under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. Pragya Jaiswal is playing the female lead in this film. The expectations are high on this film and the recently released teaser has received a thumping response from the audience.



The makers are now busy finding the right date for the movie release. Movies like 'Pushpa' are getting ready for the December release. We have a bunch of big releases for Sankranthi as well. So, the makers are planning to release the film for Diwali this year in November.



The release date is yet to get announced. Srikanth and Jagapathi Babu are playing key roles in this film. SS Thaman is composing tunes for this movie.



The makers will soon come up with the official announcement of the film. More details of the movie are awaited.

