Akhanda: The New Poster Of Balaksrishna And Pragya Jaiswal Is Out!

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Balakrishna is all set to roar on the big screens with Boyapati's Akhanda movie. Being the third combination of these two stars of Tollywood, there are many expectations on it. Even the recently released motion poster showcased the powerful Aghora avatar of Balayya which made the fans go aww. Off late, the makers of this movie dropped a new poster and also announced the release date of the first single.



In this poster, Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal looked great and impressed the netizens in their classy attires. Balayya rocked sporting in a white shirt and teamed it with pink pant while beautiful Pragya looked awesome draping a light-coloured saree. Along with this pic, the makers also jotted down, "Let's begin #Akhanda musical roar with the magical melody #AdigaaAdigaa… Full Lyrical video out tomorrow at 5:33PM".

Well, the 'Akhanda' movie is being directed by Boyapati Sreenu and is produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations banner. Meka Srikanth is the antagonist while Pragya Jaiswal is the lead actress in this movie. On the other hand, C Ram Prasad is the cinematographer and M Ratnam is the dialogue writer.

There are speculations that Balakrishna is playing a dual role in this movie and one of them will be the Aghora character. We need to wait and watch how Boyapati will showcase Balayya in this movie as their last 2 movies were blockbusters. Although the shooting of this movie is completed long back, the release date is postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.