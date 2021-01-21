X
X
Akhil Akkineni's film to go on roll from February

Most Eligible Bachelor Movie Poster
Most Eligible Bachelor Movie Poster

Highlights

Young Hero Akhil Akkineni who is in dire need of a proper hit at the box office is all set to test his luck with his upcoming movie 'Most Eligible Bachelor' which is aiming for a summer release this year.

Akhil is currently busy undergoing physical training for his next project with director Surender Reddy and is all set to appear in a muscular and chiseled look in the film. As per the latest updates, #Akhil5 shooting will hit the floors from February. The regular shooting will commence from February 1st. The producers are planning to launch the film with a formal pooja ceremony in Hyderabad and commence the regular shooting soon.

Touted to be a big-budget project, Akhil wants to score a proper hit at the box office. We have to wait and see how far the Akkineni scion is going to taste success with this film.

