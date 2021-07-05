Akhil to join hands with Mythri Movie Makers?

Akkineni family's youngster Akhil Akkineni is confident on "Most Eligible Bachelor" which happens to be his next release. He signed "Agent" in the direction of Surendar Reddy and this big-budget project will start rolling from the mid of July. Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainments will produce this stylish action entertainer and "Agent" will have its release in 2022.

Now, the latest buzz is that one of the top production houses in Tollywood Mythri Movie Makers paid an advance for Akhil Akkineni long ago and the project is yet to materialize. Veteran director Srinu Vaitla is now ready with a romantic entertainer that suits this "Mr Majnu" actor. Mythri Movie Makers shares a close bonding with Srinu Vaitla and the project may happen next year. Srinu Vaitla is ready with the script and he is expected to narrate the script to Akhil very soon. Srinu Vaitla is now working on "D and D" post production and the film will commence from last week of July that features Manchu Vishnu in the lead role. Akhil and Srinu Vaitla project may take off once they are done with their current projects.