Akhil's 'Agent' to give a musical blast soon

Akhil Akkineni's long due project "Agent" is finally picking up steam towards its release. Billed to be a stylish spy action thriller, "Agent" is announced to be released on April 28. As a part of promotions, team planned twitter space session with Hero Akhil Akkineni on February 22nd.

The makers made the release date announcement through a wild action glimpse on new year which created buzz about the film. The actor underwent a stylish makeover and will be seen sporting six-pack abs. Surender Reddy made this movie completely different from other spy thrillers. Now the makers announced that "Agent" music will be released soon along with a poster where Akhil looked stylish in all black holding a gun with a tied hair bun which is his signature style in the film. They posted the poster wishing a happy Mahashivaratri quoting,

Sakshi Vaidya played Akhil's love interest, and Mammotty will be seen in a vital role. Rasool Ellore and Hip Hop Tamizha are taking care of camera and music departments respectively. The story for the movie was provided by Vakkantham Vamsi. "Agent" is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. The film will have a Pan India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages on 28th April.