Akira Nandan's debut with Pawan's next?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with the shoot of Bheemla Nayak. The actor also has another film on hand. Titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu, it is a historic film. Krish Jagarlamudi is the film's director. An interesting rumor is currently doing rounds on social media.



As per the latest reports in the film nagar, Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan is in talks to play a crucial role in the movie. If the reports are true, then the film will mark his debut on the screen.



Akira Nandan made his on-screen appearance for the first time in his mother's directorial debut titled Ishq Vala Love. He prefers to stay away from the limelight and attention.



Coming to the film, the movie's next schedule is expected to begin soon. An official confirmation on Akira will be out soon.

