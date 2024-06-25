Akkineni Nagarjuna Apologizes to Fan After Airport Video Sparks Outrage

Tollywood star Akkineni Nagarjuna is once again in the spotlight, but not for his latest film. A recent incident at the airport involving the actor has sparked controversy and drawn significant criticism from netizens.

The incident occurred as Nagarjuna was heading to the airport. A fan attempted to approach the actor, but his bodyguard intervened aggressively, pushing the fan aside. The fan stumbled and was fortunately caught by nearby people. The entire episode was captured on video, which quickly went viral on social media.



The viral video led to widespread trolling of Nagarjuna on various social media platforms. Many criticized him for not addressing his bodyguard’s harsh behavior. Questions were raised about Nagarjuna’s attitude towards his fans, with critics arguing that he displayed a lack of concern by not intervening or showing any reaction to the incident.



Following the intense backlash, Nagarjuna took to his official X account to respond. He reposted the video of the incident and issued an apology to the fan who was mistreated. His response aimed to address the criticism and mend his relationship with his fan base.



Nagarjuna, the son of legendary actor Akkineni Nageshwar Rao, has had a distinguished career in the film industry. His sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil, have followed in his footsteps and are also active in the film industry.



Nagarjuna made his debut as a lead actor in the 1986 film Vikram, directed by V. Madhusudhana Rao. He gained stardom with hits like Akakhari Mugatha and Janaki Ramadu in 1988. His role in Geethanjali (1989), directed by Mani Ratnam, received critical acclaim. However, it was Siva (1989), directed by Ram Gopal Varma, that cemented his status as a household name. The film's success led to a Hindi remake, also featuring Nagarjuna, which was equally successful.



Throughout his career, Nagarjuna has acted in 84 Telugu films and 14 Hindi films. He has been honored with numerous awards, including two National Awards and nine Nandi Awards. His contributions to cinema have solidified his reputation as a versatile and talented actor.