Ali Reza's comments on the craze of Bigg Boss contestants

Tollywood: Most of the contestants who participate in the Bigg Boss gained decent response but their Fame suddenly disappears as soon as they get out of the Bigg Boss house.

This happened with most of the contestants from all the four seasons. But interestingly, only a few Big Boss contestants succeeded in grabbing the attention of the audience even after getting out of the house and Ali Reza from Bigg Boss season 3 is one of them. While talking in an interview, Ali has opened up about why most of the contestants failed to maintain their craze after getting out of the Bigg Boss house. "Just four months after Bigg Boss season 3, the coronavirus hit the world and the craze of all the contestants went into vein and because of the lockdown, everyone had to stay in their houses which is one of the biggest reasons," said Ali Reza.

Ali recently shared the screen space with Bigg Boss Season 3 host king Nagarjuna in his recent outing 'Wild Dog'. Ali Reza played a crucial role in the film and impressed the audience with his performance.