Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathaiwadi Telugu Teaser Will Be Out On The Big Screens With Vakeel Saab Movie

Here is great news for all the fans of Alia Bhatt! It is all known that she will be next seen in Rajamouli's RRR movie. Along with it, she is also part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi movie which is the biopic of Gangubai who was the queen of Kamathipura. As we all know, the Vakeel Saab movie will be released tomorrow, Alia Bhatt dropped a video message on her Twitter page and doled out, that the Telugu teaser of the Gangubai movie will be out on the big screens of Vakeel Saab movie.

In this tweet, Alia Bhatt spoke in Telugu and surprised all her fans. She wished all the best for Pawan Kalyan and the whole team of the Vakeel Saab movie. Along with this, she also announced that her upcoming movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi Telugu teaser will be out on the big screen with the Vakeel Saab movie.



Not only fans even many actors are also excited to watch the Vakeel Saab movie on the big screens. This movie is the remake of the Bollywood film Pink which had Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Well, Pawan Kalyan will step into the shoes of Big B and will essay the role of an advocate fighting for justice.

Recently the pre-release event of the Vakeel Saab movie was held in Hyderabad. Pawan Kalyan spoke about his movie career and doled out, "I am feeling fortunate to have acted in Vakeel Saab because I spent most of my life amidst my sisters, mother and aunts who took good care of me. Today, I feel very happy to have stood by them by acting in a movie like Vakeel Saab".

When he spoke about working in Big B's remake movie Pink, he said, "The way you have respect and love for me, I have been a crazy fan of Amitabh Bachchan since my childhood. I used to fight for him like you fight for me. I used to fight my own brother growing up. So, to be able to fill his shoes in the Telugu remake, I never even thought of that.

"I worked harder on this film. Unlike other films, we shot an entire scene, a courtroom drama in one shot. After 3 years, to be on the sets, gave me jitters. He also added that, his heart will always beat for the country and it implies whatever work he do be it for society or movies."

Speaking about working with women co-stars, Pawan doled out, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai wouldn't suffice if we cannot respect women around us. There have been instances on the sets when women artists of my film used to be teased by the locals. I sometimes even went out to hit them because if I cannot protect women around me, I shouldn't portray that image on-screen".

He concluded by saying, "I have grown up with my sisters, my sister-in-law and mother. I have been surrounded by women while growing up. I have always been respectful towards my female co-stars too. So, Vakeel Saab is dedicated to every woman."

Vaakel Saab movie is directed by Venu Sriram and is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner. This movie is all set to release tomorrow i.e on 9th April, 2021.