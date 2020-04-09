Alia Bhatt's shocking single-day remuneration for RRR

Tollywood: Alia Bhatt is one of the popular heroines in the Indian film industry. Having made her debut as a heroine in the Hindi film industry with a film background, the actress made a name for herself by being a part of some crazy films. Alia Bhatt is now the most wanted heroine for all the filmmakers. Alia is set to make her debut soon in the Telugu film industry, with the prestigious movie RRR. RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leads.

The sources close to the film unit inform us that Alia Bhatt is charging almost 50 lakhs a day, as her remuneration. The producers wanted her to charge the remuneration, per-day basis, than an amount for the entire project. Alia can even charge one crore a day but she is now charging half-a-crore which is really huge. Almost, 10-12 days is the total shooting days of Alia for the movie.

Directed by Rajamouli, RRR is produced by DVV Danayya.