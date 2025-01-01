All set for ‘HHVM’ first song release

The buzz around the much-anticipated film Hari Hara Veera Mallu has reached new heights with an exciting musical announcement. The first single from the film, Maata Vinaali (Telugu), Kekkanum Guruve (Tamil), Kelkkanam Guruve (Malayalam), Maathu Kelayya (Kannada), and Baat Nirali (Hindi), will be released on January 6, 2025, at 9:06 AM, marking the beginning of the film’s promotional campaign this New Year.

The track, sung by none other than Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, promises to be an electrifying treat for fans. Known for his soulful voice, Pawan Kalyan has previously lent his vocals to iconic tracks in films like Thammudu, Kushi, Johnny, Agnyaathavaasi, and more. His rendition in Hari Hara Veera Mallu is expected to captivate audiences, bringing an emotional and powerful energy to the song.

The music has been composed by Oscar Award-winner MM Keeravaani, whose collaboration with renowned lyricists Penchal Das (Telugu), P.A. Vijay (Tamil), Mankombu Gopalakrishnan (Malayalam), Aazad Varadaraj (Kannada), and Abbas Tyrewala (Hindi) adds further excitement to the track.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a high-budget period action drama set during the 17th-century Mughal Empire. Pawan Kalyan stars in the titular role, with a stellar supporting cast including Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, and Nora Fatehi. The film is in its final stages of shooting and post-production, and is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on March 28, 2025.