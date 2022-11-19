Allari Naresh tries to tell vote power through 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam' trailer

Allari Naresh is getting ready to increase the interest levels among movie lovers with his upcoming entertainer "Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam." The film directed by AR Mohan is releasing on November 25. The film's teaser, songs, and first look grabs audience attention. Anandi is the female lead, while Vennela Kishore, Praveen, and Sampath Raj are playing other crucial roles. Abburi Ravi provided dialogues for the film.

The makers released the trailer recently. Allari Naresh is seen as a collector who is trying to motivate the villagers of Maredumilli who never voted to fight for their rights and is seen thundering 'Every officer who ignores your request for justice and help will be held responsible and accountable. Anandi is seen daring the officials and politicians saying that the village people will vote irrespective of the threats. Ravi Babu is seen as a politician who is worried about his victory and Sampath Raj is out to prevent Allari Naresh from doing his duty.

The cinematography and BGM made an impact and dialogues are powerful. Chota K Prasad is the editor for the film bankrolled by Razesh Danda on Hasya Movies and Zee Studios