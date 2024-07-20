Allu Aravind heaps praise on ‘AAY’ at the film theme song launch event

The much-anticipated film AAY has launched its theme song, generating buzz ahead of its release. Produced by Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi under the esteemed GA2 Pictures banner, the film features Narne Nithiin and Nayan Sarika in lead roles, with Anji K Maniputhra directing.

At the launch event, Allu Aravind praised the film's story, noting its universal appeal and strong emotional connection. He commended Nithiin for his dedication, including shooting in challenging conditions to capture the essence of the film authentically. Aravind highlighted that a compelling story, rather than the title alone, defines the film's impact.

Nithiin expressed his gratitude for being part of the project, emphasizing the film's portrayal of friendship and its setting in Godavari. He appreciated the music by Ram Miryala and Ajay, and the support from the team.

Producer Bunny Vas shared his enthusiasm, describing the film as a source of joy and relief. He acknowledged the contributions of Chaitanya, who managed the project’s demands effectively, even amidst his busy schedule.

Director Anji K. Maniputhra lauded Nithiin’s performance and the film's authenticity, comparing its depiction of women to nature. The film, he said, stands out for its portrayal of beauty and cultural richness.

With music by Ajay Arasada and lyrics by Suresh Banisetti, AAY promises to offer wholesome family entertainment. Scheduled for release on August 15, the film is set to bring laughter and memorable moments to audiences.