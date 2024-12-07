Allu Arjun pledges support to family of deceased fan after tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre

The untimely demise of Revathi, a woman who tragically passed away during the screening of Pushpa at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, has left many in shock. In response, Icon Star Allu Arjun has stepped forward with a heartfelt gesture, pledging ₹25 lakh to support Revathi’s family.

Sharing his grief in a video message, Allu Arjun expressed, “I am deeply heartbroken by this tragic incident. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving family during this unimaginable time. I assure them they are not alone in their pain and will meet them personally to provide support. While respecting their space to mourn, I stand committed to assist them in every possible way.”

Allu Arjun acknowledged the profound impact of the incident, saying, “For over 25 years, it’s been a tradition for us to watch films at the main theatre. Learning this news was shocking and drained the joy of celebrating Pushpa’s success.”

He added, “We create movies for audiences to enjoy, but such incidents leave us at a loss for words. While no action can replace their loss, I hope this contribution secures the family’s future. Additionally, team Pushpa will cover the medical expenses incurred.”

Allu Arjun concluded with a heartfelt plea, urging audiences to exercise caution while enjoying films, emphasizing the responsibility of ensuring safety in theatres. His gesture reinforces his emotional connection to fans and commitment to their well-being.