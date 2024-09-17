Allu Arjun Promises Support to Harassment Victim in Jani Master Case

Actor Allu Arjun has assured the victim in the Jani Master harassment case that she will have opportunities to work on his upcoming projects. This assurance came shortly after his recent remarks at the success meet of the film Baby, where he had advocated for more Telugu women to enter the film industry, promising a safe working environment.

During the success meet, Allu Arjun emphasized his commitment to creating a secure and supportive atmosphere for women in the industry. His statements were well-received, highlighting his dedication to fostering a safe work environment for female professionals.

In a follow-up move, Allu Arjun has extended his support to the victim involved in the harassment case with choreographer Jani Master. The actor has assured that she will be included in all his forthcoming films, as well as those produced by Geetha Arts. This pledge underscores his commitment to providing her with significant opportunities in the industry.

The victim has previously worked on the film Pushpa 2: The Rule, which further signifies her ongoing involvement in major projects. Allu Arjun's proactive support not only highlights his solidarity with the victim but also reflects his broader efforts to address and rectify issues within the film industry.