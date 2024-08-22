Allu Arjun says He Always Follows His Heart

Allu Arjun said, “I will love and support the people whom I heartily feel are mine. I follow my heart. I came to this event because I want to show that love in action. I think only according to what my heart says. Even though we were busy shooting the climax, I came here to follow my heart and show support to the people I am with,” at Marurthi Nagar Subramanyam pre-release event.

On the evening of August 21st, the day before Megastar Chiranjeevi's birthday, Allu Arjun would usually attend this event at least for some time to express his love for his uncle. However, there was speculation when he deliberately avoided that event but made time to attend another one where he spoke about “how he follows his heart.”

Everyone from the Mega family has supported Niharika Konidela’s first feature production, Committee Kurrollu, either on social media or on mainstream media. However, no member of the Allu family was seen among the supporters. Instead, Allu Arjun took time out of his busy schedule to support the movie Aay, which was released with a similar concept of friendship and caste discrimination.

These actions are adding fuel to the already visible distance between the Allu family and the Mega family. From social media unfollowing to public expressions of discord, everything is being closely observed by fans and the public.

Closing the curtains on these discussions and speculations, Allu Arjun tweeted his birthday wishes to his uncle Megastar Chiranjeevi today. However, some fans replied with comments to that tweet that these wishes are a mere charade rather than a genuine wish.