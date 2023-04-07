Allu Arjun Shocks His Fans With A Terrific Poster From Pushpa 2

A few minutes ago, the makers of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule surprised all his fans and netizens by dropping the promo of "Where Is Pushpa?" It is all amazing and showcased how Pushpa escapes from Tirupati jail and goes missing. He will be severely injured by a bullet attack and thus hides from the police officials. After a while, his shirt will be found in the Seshachalam forest making people think that he is no more. But his glimpses in the night vision cameras shock all and sundry. Off late, they shared another terrific poster of Pushpa Raj and shocked the fans. It is all awesome and made us witness a never-before avatar.

Allu Arjun also shared the new poster on his Twitter page and shocked all his fans ahead of his birthday… Take a look!

The poster showcases him with a blue shade and colour. He is draped in a pattu saree and is seen wearing bangles and other ornaments. The lemon and garlands around his neck holding the gun made him look next level. His fierce look turned heads and raised the expectations on the movie.

The first part of this movie showcased how Pushpa Raj grew his career from daily labour to the smuggler. He finally marries Srivalli and ends the movie with police inspector Shekawat's fight. The latest promo showcased people protesting against Shekawat and blames him for Pushpa Raj's escape. So, we need to wait and watch to know the reason behind Pushpa's new avatar!

Pushpa movie is made in two parts and the second one is titled 'Pushpa: The Rule'. It has Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. This movie is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Ravi Shankar and Naveen under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.