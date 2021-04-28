Till now we have seen most of the Bollywood actors getting tested positive for Covid-19 as there are lakhs of cases getting registered in Maharashtra. Now, the Covid-19 deadly virus is slowly making the Tollywood actors also get in contact with it. Already Pawan Kalyan got tested positive and now stylish star Allu Arjun is also tested positive for this novel virus.

Allu Arjun confirmed the news through his Twitter page and shared a note to his fans and updated his fans about his health condition.





Hello everyone!

I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself.

I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested.

I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine . Stay home, stay safe . pic.twitter.com/CAiKD6LzzP — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 28, 2021

Even Ram Charan Tej, Prabhas and Mahesh Babu also are in isolation as their personal staff are tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking about Allu Arjun's work front, he will be next seen in Pushpa movie. It is directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie makers banner. It also has Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in the important roles. As we all know Rashmika is the lead actress, the handsome hunk Fahadh Fassil, a renowned Mollywood actor is roped in to play the antagonist role.

Get well soon Allu Arjun!!!