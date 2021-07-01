Allu Arjun with Kalaipuli S Thanu?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun wants to make his debut soon in Tamil. Although his next film Pushpa releases in Tamil, the actor wants to do a straight Tamil film. For the same, Allu Arjun is in talks with a Tamil filmmaker. A popular production house in Tamil will produce the film.

Going by the reports, Allu Arjun is busy working on a bilingual subject along with a Tamil filmmaker. Kalaipuli S Thanu of V Creations is bankrolling the film. The senior producer from Kollywood has confirmed being in touch with Allu Arjun with a leading news portal.

Earlier, Linguswamy was supposed to launch Allu Arjun in Hindi but it did not work out. Now, Muragadoss is said to be in talks with the actor and we have no clarity on the same. More details on the film will be out soon.