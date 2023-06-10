Allu Arjun’s AAA Cinemas: Everything you need to know about it

Icon Star Allu Arjun is entering the world of theater business. Apparently, he’s one of the partners for the multiplex which is being built at the main Ameerpet junction. Allu Arjun bought the Satyam theater in Ameerpet and built his own multiplex AAA Cinemas in the place. Now the latest news is that the theater’s launch is fast approaching and Allu Arjun will be starting his new multiplex with another star hero, his friend’s movie, Prabhas’s “Adipurush.”

AAA Cinemas grand launch ceremony will be held on 15th June by Allu Arjun and the multiplex will be open to the public from the next day, 16th June with Prabhas’s mythological drama “Adipurush.”





Delete Edit

It is also said that a statue of Allu Arjun will be placed at the entrance of the multiplex. Also, the reports recommend that they will play a 100 plus LED screens at different corners of the multiplex premise on the launch day, which is now just a few days away. The multiplex is named as AAA (Asian Allu Arjun) Cinemas aka Asian Satyam. Let’s wish AAA Cinemas will provide an outstanding experience to the Telugu Movie goers.







