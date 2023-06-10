Live
- Google Adds New Features for Chrome Password Manager
- Chandrababu writes to YS Jagan, demands to act on sand mining in Chinchinada
- ‘Narasimha Naidu’ making it big in re-release
- WTC Final: Warner has done enough to feature in Australia's playing XI in Ashes, says Steve O'Keefe
- Nandamuri Balakrishna: NTR legacy continues
- Women national coaching camp: Hockey India announces 33-member core group
- Assam, Manipur CM's hold meetings in Imphal over violence
- If Godse is India's good son so are Veerappan, Vijay Malya, Dawood Ibrahim: JD(U) MLC
- Reddit stands firm on API changes, despite developer protests
- Chicken prices reach record level in Hyderabad
Allu Arjun’s AAA Cinemas: Everything you need to know about it
Allu Arjun shows his friendship: Launches AAA Cinemas with ‘Adipurush’ from June 16
Icon Star Allu Arjun is entering the world of theater business. Apparently, he’s one of the partners for the multiplex which is being built at the main Ameerpet junction. Allu Arjun bought the Satyam theater in Ameerpet and built his own multiplex AAA Cinemas in the place. Now the latest news is that the theater’s launch is fast approaching and Allu Arjun will be starting his new multiplex with another star hero, his friend’s movie, Prabhas’s “Adipurush.”
AAA Cinemas grand launch ceremony will be held on 15th June by Allu Arjun and the multiplex will be open to the public from the next day, 16th June with Prabhas’s mythological drama “Adipurush.”
It is also said that a statue of Allu Arjun will be placed at the entrance of the multiplex. Also, the reports recommend that they will play a 100 plus LED screens at different corners of the multiplex premise on the launch day, which is now just a few days away. The multiplex is named as AAA (Asian Allu Arjun) Cinemas aka Asian Satyam. Let’s wish AAA Cinemas will provide an outstanding experience to the Telugu Movie goers.