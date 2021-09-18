Allu Arjun's big input for ICON!

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is currently occupied with the works of his new movie Pushpa. The first part of the movie is in the final stages of the shoot. Very soon, the shoot will be wrapped up and the actor will shift his focus to another film.

Allu Arjun is planning to start ICON immediately after wrapping up the shoot of Pushpa part one. The script work of ICON is completed already and Venu Sriram is busy with the pre-production works. Dil Raju will produce the film. Interestingly, we hear that Allu Arjun has given a key input to the film's director.

Allu Arjun wants ICON to be made as a pan-India project and as part of the same, he asked his team to cast actors from different languages. He wanted actors from South languages and Hindi to be a part of this film.

Pushpa part one will release in December this year.