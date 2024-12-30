Allu Arjun’s case: Here is the latest update

The legal battle surrounding actor Allu Arjun in connection with the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre has taken another dramatic turn, with the court once again postponing its verdict. The incident, which resulted in the death of a woman named Revathi, shocked the public and ignited a heated debate about accountability and responsibility.

Initially, Allu Arjun was named as the 11th accused in the case and was arrested. However, he was granted interim bail by the court shortly thereafter. Subsequently, the actor sought regular bail, which led to a hearing in the Nampally Court. Both the police and Allu Arjun’s legal team presented their arguments, prompting the court to instruct the police to submit a counter-affidavit in response.

After carefully reviewing the arguments, the court decided to defer the verdict on Allu Arjun’s regular bail application until January 3. This delay has left many anxiously awaiting the decision, with the outcome likely to have significant implications for the actor as well as for those deemed responsible for the tragic event.

As the case continues to unfold, the public’s attention remains fixated on the legal proceedings, and the forthcoming judgment on January 3 will be closely watched by all parties involved.