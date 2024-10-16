Allu Arjun's Fan Cycles 1600 km from Aligarh to Meet Him

A devoted fan of Icon Star Allu Arjun travelled over 1,600 kilometres from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, to Hyderabad to meet his favourite actor. The fan's journey, which he completed by cycling, highlights the deep affection Allu Arjun's supporters have for him.

Allu Arjun, known for his humility and strong connection with fans, welcomed the young admirer at his residence. In a video that quickly went viral, the actor, often referred to as Bunny, expressed his surprise and gratitude for the fan’s dedication. The fan, visibly emotional, described Allu Arjun as his "real hero," praising his down-to-earth and sweet nature. Meeting the star in person, he said, was an unforgettable experience that he would cherish for the rest of his life.

The fan also revealed that before embarking on his remarkable journey, he recited the Hanuman Chalisa multiple times, seeking strength and blessings for his endeavour.

Meanwhile, excitement continues to build for Allu Arjun's much-anticipated upcoming release, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is eagerly awaited by his fans across the globe.



