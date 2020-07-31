Stylish star Allu Arjun scored a huge blockbuster with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and he has been lining up a series of interesting projects. His upcoming film 'Pushpa' which will be directed by Sukumar is being made on a pan-India scale.

Now, Allu Arjun is all set to work with highly successful filmmaker Koratala Siva for his next project. Mikkilineni Sudhakar will be producing the film under Yuvasudha Arts banner. It will be a pan-India project. Another noted production house GA2 Pictures is partnering with Yuvasudha Arts for the project. Allu Arjun's friends Sandy, Swathi, and Natti will be co-producing the film on behalf of GA2 Pictures..

Allu Arjun's friends to co-produce AA21

Allu Arjun has the habit of giving his friends, and family members the opportunity to co-produce his films. Allu Arjun's friends and family members were associated with his blockbusters like 'Race Gurram', 'Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India', and 'Pushpa'. He is repeating the same with his next project under Koratala Siva's direction as his friends, Sandy, Swathi, and Natti will co-produce the film. Koratala Siva's close friend Sudhakar Mikkilineni will produce the film.

Allu Arjun - Koratala Siva combination garners huge attention

Koratala Siva is one of the most successful directors in the Telugu film industry and he has worked with top-tier heroes. He will be joining hands with stylish star Allu Arjun for his next and this combination has attained a whole lot of attention and anticipation already. The film will be made on a pan-India scale.