Allu Arjun's Heart Goes Out To Kozhikode Plane Crash Victims

Stylish Star Allu Arjun has expressed deep shock and anguish at the tragic plane crash that happened at the Kozhikode (Calicut) airport last evening. Taking to Twitter, Bunny termed the incident tragic and expressed shock. He also offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

Very tragic plane accident in Kerala . Absolutely shocked to see something like this in Kozhikode. Condolences to the near n dear of the demised . May the soul of the passed rest in peace . Prayers to the injured to be safe & recovered at the earliest. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 7, 2020





It is known that Allu Arjun has a huge fan base in Kerala, thanks to his movies which are dubbed in Malayalam. The Stylish Star's Malayalam dubbed versions are hugely famous in Mollywood and he enjoys a great star status on par with Malayalam stars in Kerala. So after earning so much love and adulation from fans in Kerala, Bunny's words have offered solace to the people of Kerala, who are distraught over the incident.

An Air India Express flight AXB 1344 which took off from Dubai crash landed while skidding off runway at the Kozhikode airport. When the plane skid on the slopes of the slippery run way caused by heavy rains lashing the state for two days now causing landslides, the plane broke into two. While Pilot Deepak Sathe, a Maharastrian died on the spot along with 15 other members on the plane, several people were rushed to nearby hospital in a critical condition.