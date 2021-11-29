Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' Trailer Will Be Out On This Date

Here is a piece of good news for all the fans of Stylish star Allu Arjun… The trailer release date of his upcoming movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' is announced! This most-awaited trailer will hit social media this week and the makers also shared a new poster on their social media page along with sharing this good news!

In the poster, Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj looked terrific and appeared in a complete rough avatar. He owned an intense appeal with a full beard and captured the pulse with his 'Pushpa' trademark pose 'Taggedele'. The trailer of this movie will be out on 6th December, 2021.

Along with sharing the poster, the makers also wrote, "The WILDEST MASS festival begins. #PushpaTrailer on DEC 6th #PushpaTheRise #ThaggedheLe".

Speaking about the movie, it is being directed by ace filmmaker Sukumar and is produced by Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media banners. This movie is being made in two parts and the first part will be released in December. Allu Arjun and the lead actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in complete de-glamour roles while comedian-turned hero Sunil will essay the role of Mangalam Srinu in this action entertainer. Along with them, even Anasuya who will be seen as Dashayani is also playing a prominent role. Young actor Fahadh Faasil is the antagonist in this movie and he will be accompanied by Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Utthaman and Sritej.

Another interesting news is Samantha is all set to rock the dance floor with a special number. According to the sources, she had already began her shooting. "A source revealed that, "Samantha has joined the sets for the shoot. The number will see her match steps with Allu Arjun, and Ganesh Acharya has been roped in, to choreograph the steps. It'll be a fast-paced number".

Devi Sri Prasad is all set to entertain the music buffs with his rocking tunes while the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling and that too in Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

Pushpa: The Rise will hit the big screens on 17th December, 2021!