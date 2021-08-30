Allu Arjun's reel father to act alongside Ram Charan

Star actor Ram Charan teamed up with director Shankar for a new project. This much-anticipated film is all set to go on the floors in October this year. Meanwhile, it is heard that popular Malayalam actor Jayaram will play a pivotal role in it.



According to the sources, the makers have signed Jayaram for a key character in the movie. Jayaram shot to fame in Tollywood after acting as Allu Arjun's father in Ala...Vaikunthapurramuloo. He is currently acting in Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and will be seen in Prabhas's Radhe Shyam as well.



Tentatively called as #RC15, this new film is being bankrolled by Dil Raju. Thaman is composing the music of it. Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues. It is heard that Kiara Advani, Tamannaah, and Anjali are playing other important roles in the film. More details about the project will be announced soon. As of now, Charan is busy with the works of his next release RRR.

