Alludu Adhurs Movie Shoot Resumes

Tollywood: Young hero Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas who attained super hit with his last film Rakshasudu is working with director Santhosh Srinivas of Kandireega fame for Alludu Adhurs which is billed to be a perfect family entertainer.

The film's shoot has resumed today in Hyderabad where important scenes involving Bellamkonda Srinivas and Prakash Raj are being filmed. Nabha Natesh and Anu Emmanuel are the heroines opposite Bellamkonda Srinivas. The title Alludu Adhurs as well as the first look poster got tremendous response from all the corners. The film's teaser will be unveiled soon.

Alludu Adhurs is planned for release during Sankranthi festival, 2021. Subrahmanyam Gorrela bankrolls the film under Sumanth Movie Productions Banner. Prakash Raj and Sonu Sood are the other prominent cast of the film that has top technicians like Rocking composer Devi Sri Prasad scoring music and Chota K Naidu handling cinematography.