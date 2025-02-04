AM Rathnam looks confident for a pan-India hit with ‘HHVM’

Veteran producer A.M. Rathnam, a pioneer in Indian cinema, believes Hari Hara Veera Mallu has all the elements to enthrall audiences. On his birthday, the team behind the highly anticipated film extended heartfelt wishes to the man who has revolutionized storytelling in Indian films for over three decades.

A.M. Rathnam is synonymous with pathbreaking cinema, having delivered classics like Indian, Ghilli, Khushi, Jeans, 7G Brundavan Colony, and Oke Okkadu. His films have not only entertained but also set new standards in filmmaking. Now, he is back with Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a pan-India project starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan, alongside Nidhhi Agerwal. Directed by Jothi Krishna, with music by Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravaani, the film has already created massive buzz.

In a recent interview, Rathnam expressed his confidence in the film’s grandeur, calling it an "epic" that will redefine expectations. He also highlighted Pawan Kalyan’s transformation, promising a never-seen-before avatar. The first single, Maata Vinali, sung by Pawan Kalyan himself, has already become a sensational hit.

With filming nearing completion and post-production in full swing, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set for a grand theatrical release on March 28, promising to be one of Pawan Kalyan’s biggest blockbusters yet.