‘Amaraan’ first single ‘Hey Rangale’ is a melodious love track

Prince Sivakarthikeyan’s much-anticipated biographical action film Amaraan, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, is generating buzz with its latest release. Produced by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran, Sony Pictures International Productions, and God Bless Entertainment, the film also features Sai Pallavi in the female lead.

Telugu star Nithin recently launched the first single, Hey Rangale, from the film. Composed by sensational music director GV Prakash, the song is a melodious love track that has already become a chartbuster. With lyrics penned by Saraswati Putra Ramajogaiah Shastri, the song beautifully captures the chemistry between Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi’s characters. The soulful vocals of Anurag Kulkarni and Ramya Behara add charm to this captivating track, highlighting the emotional journey of the lead pair.

The film boasts a top-tier technical team, including GV Prakash for music, Rajeev as the production designer, CH Sai as the cinematographer, and R. Kalaivanan as the editor. Action directors Stephan Richter and Unburied Masters are also contributing to the project, ensuring thrilling action sequences.

Amaraan is based on the chapter "Major Varadarajan" from the book India’s Most Fearless by Shiv Arur and Rahul Singh, promising a gripping biographical narrative. Set for a grand Diwali release on October 31, the film will be presented in Telugu states under Shrestha Movies by Nithin’s father Sudhakar Reddy and sister Nikita Reddy. Fans can expect a high-octane, emotional journey this festive season.