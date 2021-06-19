Amazon Prime tempts 'Salaar' with a fancy deal

Young Rebel Star Prabhas is currently busy with an interesting project Salaar. Prabhas and Shruti Haasan are the main leads in the movie. Prashanth Neel is the film's director. The film is currently in production mode. As per the latest reports in the film nagar, Amazon Prime Video offered a fancy deal to the film unit for the streaming rights.

Amazon Prime Video has reportedly offered a fancy amount to the film unit for the streaming rights. Amazon Prime Video has not offered the same amount to any other production house as they feel that Salaar will surely become a big hit.

Salaar will release after KGF: Chapter 2. KGF: Chapter 2 will surely become a hit and it will hike the craze around the director and his project. To cash the craze, Amazon is planning to grab the rights of Salaar. However, the talks are in the early stages and nothing has been confirmed yet.