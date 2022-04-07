Amir Khan, Ram Charan, Jr NTR attended the RRR 1000 crore success bash

On the ocassion of the RRR movie collecting Rs 1000 crores at the box office, the filmmakers organized a grand bash on Wednesday. All the prominent actors like Amir Khan, Huma Qureshi, Johnny Lever, Makrand Deshpande, director SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR joined the bash.

The pictures of the celebrations went viral on social media platforms which created a huge buzz among film lovers. However, Alia Bhatt, who played a pivotal role in the film, was not present at the party.

A video goes viral that shows Aamir chatting with SS Rajamouli and other guests at the party. He is seen sharing a hug with actor Makarand Deshpande as they talk about their reunion.

Earlier, these two actors worked together in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Sarfarosh. The video also shows Aamir giving a hug to a few other actors.















