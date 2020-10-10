Amitabh Bachchan gives 45 days to Prabhas' film

Big B Amitabh Bachchan decided to be a part of another Telugu film coming in the combination of Prabhas and Nag Ashwin. Amitabh Bachchan plays a very important role in the movie and the buzz is that he is planning to allocate almost 45 days for the movie. Amitabh is currently busy wrapping up his ongoing commitments. The actor will soon take up a short break and will be back on the sets.

The makers are planning to begin the film's shoot with Amitabh's scenes in the movie. Since it is a very important character, the makers want to finish the shoot of the scenes involving the actor first. They are planning to begin the shoot next year in a specially erected set. Deepika Padukone plays the leading lady role in the movie.

