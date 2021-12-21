'Amrutham' Harsha Vardhan to direct Sudheer Babu

Harsha Vardhan is a popular actor who shot to fame with the TV soap Amrutham. Later, the actor did many films and even made his directorial debut with Good Bad Ugly but the film never released. He also proved his talent as a writer with films like Ishq, 24 and others. Now, he is gearing up for his next directorial.

The latest reports reveal us that Harsha Vardhan's next directorial features Sudheer Babu in the lead role. The film was launched successfully and the regular shoot begins next week. We hear that the film is an interesting drama with thrilling elements.

'RX100' fame Chaitan Bharadwaj will compose the music, while PG Vinda handles cinematography for this untitled project. Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao will produce the movie on Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.