An environmental based script is added to Nikhil’s plate

Young actor Nikhil is known for his unique script selection. He has done films based on various concepts, and now he is come up with an espionage action thriller named “SPY.” During the promotions of “SPY,” Nikhil stated an interesting news.



Popular Telugu anchor Suma said that Nikhil has now done films based on patriotism and devotion, referring to “SPY” and “Karthikeya 2.” Nikhil was asked if he would do a film based on humanity in the future. Nikhil said that he was approached by a filmmaker with a script that focuses on plastic pollution.

Nikhil said, “After watching that film, one should get petrified even to throw a plastic bottle on the road.” Nikhil said that he would be doing that script in the future. However, the young actor didn’t reveal who the director was. Nikhil’s upcoming films include “Swayambhu” and “The India House.”