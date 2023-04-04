Anand Ranga Responds to Request for Oy! Re-Release

Oy! is a successful Telugu movie starring Siddharth and Shamlee, directed by Anand Ranga, which hit the screens in 2009. A fan on Twitter recently requested the director to re-release the film in theaters, considering the current trend of re-releasing movies. In response, Anand Ranga stated that it is the decision of the film's producer, DVV Danayya, who is currently busy with Pawan Kalyan's OG, whether or not to re-release Oy! again. While the movie received mixed reviews during its initial release, it still has a fan following.

Anand Ranga is currently busy with a web series titled The Black Coat, which features Karthik Rathnam in the lead role. The show is expected to release soon, and more updates on it will be announced in due course.