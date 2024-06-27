Ananya Nagalla Shares Her Harrowing Cyber Crime Story to Warn Fans

Tollywood actress Ananya Nagalla, known for her role in ‘Vakeel Saab,’ fell prey to a cunning cyber scam. This incident highlights the increasing need for awareness and vigilance in the digital age.

In a heartfelt social media post, Ananya shared her distressing experience with cybercrime. She recounted how she received a call from someone claiming to be from a customer care center. The caller informed her that her phone number was being blocked due to fraudulent activities linked to her Aadhaar card. This was just the beginning of an elaborate scam.



"They called me and made a video call, pretending to be police officers. They claimed that my Aadhaar card was used to obtain a SIM card involved in drug cases and money laundering. They scared me by saying that I needed to file a police complaint immediately to avoid getting arrested," Ananya explained.



The scammers even went as far as to simulate a police station environment during the video call, with one person dressed as an officer. They demanded her bank account details and attempted to convince her to transfer money to a third-party account. Realising something was amiss, Ananya checked online and confirmed that it was a fraud.



She urged her followers to be cautious and never to share personal information or transfer money based on unsolicited calls or messages.



"There are many scams like this. They are trying to target girls and scare them. If someone is asking for money, it is a cybercrime. One should be very careful in such matters," she warned.



Ananya also pointed out the irony that while she fell victim to a cyber scam, many celebrities, including herself, have been promoting betting apps. These promotions often lure people into spending money on these platforms, leading to significant financial losses and, in some cases, even more serious consequences.



"It is well said but.. along with her many celebrities are committing frauds beyond cyber criminals. They are promoting betting apps that do not have a name. Listening to their words, apart from losing money through those betting apps, people are also sacrificing their lives to betting apps. If the governments respond and bring in those who promote such betting apps, then such cyber crimes can be curbed," she added.