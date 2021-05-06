Top
Anasuya gets 25 Lakhs for 17 days?

Anasuya Bharadwaj
Anasuya Bharadwaj 

Anasuya Bharadwaj is one of the talented actors who is working on a series of interesting films. Playing the lead role in the film, 'Thank You Brother', the actress also managed to be a part of a couple of other biggies. The media speculations reveal that the actress received a remuneration of 25 lakhs for the film.

Apparently, the actress took part in the film's shoot for over 17 days and she got paid 1.5 lakh rupees per day. With it, she almost pocketed 25 lakh rupees, says the reports.

The film was supposed to hit the screens, but the film unit is now releasing the movie on the Aha Video platform. The film is gearing up for a grand release on Aha Video on 7th May.

Viraj Ashwin plays another lead role in the film. There are reports that the film is inspired by a Nigerian movie

