Anasuya to have a lengthier role in 'Pushpa' part 2

The much-awaited film 'Pushpa' finally hit the theatres on December 17th and has been raking mind-blowing collection at the box office despite the mixture reviews.

Directed by Sukumar, Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead role in the movie. Just like all the actors in the film, Anasuya also got a rustic character. After seeing how character developed by the end of the first part, some are claiming that the actress will have a lengthier and powerful role in the second part as well. The first part revolved around how Allu Arjun's character Pushparaj rises in the field of red Sandalwood smuggling.

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil who is playing a crucial role in the movie will be the main antagonist in the second part. The expectations on 'Pushpa: The Rule' are also Sky High.