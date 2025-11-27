‘Andhra King Taluka’ Review: Heartfelt drama about devotion

Rating: 3.5/5

After a long gap without a solid hit, Ram Pothineni returns with ‘Andhra King Taluka’, a film that blends emotion, admiration, and innocence into a wholesome cinematic experience. Teaming up with young filmmaker Mahesh Babu Pachigolla, Ram steps into a refreshing space, supported by Kannada star Upendra and newcomer Bhagyashri Borse. With chartbuster music and an appealing trailer building solid buzz, the film finally arrives in theatres, promising an honest, feel-good narrative rooted in genuine emotions.

Story

Sagar (Ram Pothineni) hails from the remote Godapalli Lanka and is a devoted fan of superstar Surya (Upendra), popularly called ‘Andhra King’. His love story with Mahalakshmi (Bhagyashri Borse) is challenged when her father mocks Sagar’s background. Determined to prove his worth, Sagar resolves to build a cinema theatre in his electricity-deprived village. Just when everything falls into place, he unexpectedly decides to sell the theatre and send the money to Surya.

What drives this drastic step? How is Surya’s 100th film connected to Sagar’s life? And will Sagar win both love and admiration? The film unfolds these questions with thoughtful emotional depth.

Performances

Ram Pothineni shines in one of his most natural performances in recent times. As Sagar, he sheds mass-hero tropes and delivers an honest, heartfelt portrayal. Upendra fits perfectly as the celebrated star Surya and leaves a strong impact, especially during the climax. Bhagyashri Borse makes a confident debut with charm and grace. Rao Ramesh and Murali Sharma elevate the narrative with memorable sequences, while Rahul Ramakrishna, Satya, Rajeev Kanakala, Raghu Babu, and Tulasi offer solid support.

Technicalities

Director Mahesh Babu Pachigolla crafts an emotionally rich drama, blending a fan’s devotion with a tender love story. His writing—especially the dialogues—stands out for being inspiring without sounding preachy. The second half, in particular, is engaging. Vivek–Mervin’s music is a major asset, with soothing melodies and an impactful background score. Cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and George C. Williams beautifully captures the Godavari landscapes. While the first-half pacing dips and some VFX shots fall short, the film’s emotional core remains strong.

Analysis

‘Andhra King Taluka’ succeeds because it speaks from the heart. It avoids clichéd hero elevation and focuses instead on relationships, admiration, and purpose. Despite minor pacing issues, the film delivers an uplifting narrative supported by strong performances and sincere storytelling. It marks a much-needed comeback for Ram Pothineni and stands as a warm, engaging family entertainer.